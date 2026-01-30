Godrej Properties makes the case against a digital-only marketing playbook

New Delhi: At a time when brands are sprinting towards digital-first, algorithm-led visibility, Godrej Properties is making a quieter, more deliberate argument: modern marketing cannot afford to abandon any medium because consumers themselves have not moved in a single direction.

Geetika Trehan

For Geetika Trehan, Chief Executive Officer, North, at Godrej Properties, media strategy is shaped by context rather than convention. “The media mix depends entirely on the project and its target audience,” she said. “You cannot ignore any medium because buyers consume content very differently today.”

That diversity, Trehan noted, defines today’s real estate buyer. “Some buyers are completely digital, while others still prefer reading the newspaper with their morning tea.” The image is almost emblematic of Godrej’s thinking: a consumer on a carefully designed balcony, tea in hand, newspaper unfolded, engaging with a medium that digital alone cannot replace. “That’s why we maintain a healthy mix across platforms, rather than leaning heavily on any one medium,” she added.

Sujit Patil

Meanwhile, Sujit Patil, the Chief Communications Officer for Godrej Industries Group, is clear that real estate cannot simply borrow marketing playbooks from other categories. “Real estate marketing cannot be benchmarked like FMCG; the models are fundamentally different.” At the premium end, especially, transactions continue to be deeply human. “Luxury properties are often sold through word of mouth, relationships and trust.”

At Godrej Properties, marketing is not an overlay added after the product is built; it is inseparable from what the brand is creating on the ground. This emphasis on alignment over amplification runs through its entire approach. “It’s not about advertising alone; it’s about making people experience what we are building in every element,” Trehan said. That experience begins well before a campaign goes live. “When you enter our marketing office or our projects, the elements we talk about are reflected physically.”

Storytelling, for the brand, is not aspirational copy but lived reality. “We don’t just talk about biophilia or air quality; we build it into the project and even into outdoor advertising,” she noted. “Our advertising speaks to the product we are creating, not just the message we want to sell,” Trehan said. Each development, she explained, is anchored in its own narrative. “Every project carries its own philosophy, and our marketing reflects that philosophy consistently.”

This consistency is underpinned by a trust that the brand does not need to manufacture. Instead, the focus is on reinforcing credibility where it matters most. “We re-emphasise trust by standing by our product during handover and being present with customers.” Accountability, Trehan insisted, is not symbolic. “Every unit handed over is important, and the leadership team’s presence reflects accountability.” Post-sale engagement is not framed as brand-building. “Post-handover support is not marketing for us; it is business as usual,” As she put it, “That personal touch does not need to be advertised.”

When asked about its approach to working with creative agencies, Godrej struck a cautious note. “In-house teams are more connected to the strategy because they work closely with leadership,” Patil said. At the same time, “External agencies bring benchmarking and global perspective; the best results come from combining both,” Trehan added.

Even celebrity associations follow this restrained logic. “Celebrity endorsement is less important than selecting the right celebrity,” he explained. “Authenticity and value alignment matter more than visibility.” Within the Godrej ecosystem, “A celebrity is used mainly as an amplification factor, not as the core idea,” Patil added.

Ultimately, marketing becomes a system designed for inclusivity. “Our marketing mix is designed so that we don’t lose a single potential buyer,” she said. “Different customers notice us through different touchpoints, and we respect that.” That breadth is backed by discipline. “There is detailed ROI and efficacy measurement behind every marketing decision.”