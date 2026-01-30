Google India’s FY25 gross ad revenue up 11.3% to Rs 34,742 cr; net ad revenue slips 2%

New Delhi: Google India’s gross advertising revenue rose 11.3% year-on-year to Rs 34,742 crore in FY25, up from Rs 31,221 crore in FY24, according to its latest filing with the Registrar of Companies.

However, net advertising revenue fell 2% to Rs 2,694.4 crore as payouts for ad space increased.

The company’s payments to Google Asia Pacific for the purchase of advertisement space rose 12.6% to Rs 32,047.6 crore in FY25, from Rs 28,477.8 crore in FY24.

Google India’s revenue from operations declined 3% to Rs 5,340.1 crore from Rs 5,518.1 crore a year ago, with the dip attributed to lower net sales from advertising space and enterprise products, partially offset by higher other income.

Net sales from advertising space and enterprise products fell 3% to Rs 2,880.9 crore in FY25 from Rs 3,128.5 crore in FY24, while profit from the segment declined to Rs 920 crore from Rs 1,049 crore. ()

On the enterprise side, gross sales from enterprise products rose 32.4% to Rs 2,054.9 crore. The company paid Rs 1,868.4 crore to Google Asia Pacific for enterprise-related services, up 33.8% year-on-year, taking net enterprise sales to Rs 186.5 crore, up 20%.

Google India’s total revenue increased 3% to Rs 6,115.9 crore in FY25, while net profit was largely flat at Rs 1,436.9 crore, compared to Rs 1,424.9 crore in FY24.

The filing also showed ITES revenue at Rs 2,459.2 crore, up from Rs 2,389.6 crore, while profit from ITES services rose to Rs 330 crore from Rs 319.4 crore.

On costs, employee benefits expense increased 7.9% to Rs 2,145.9 crore, though total expenses dipped 1.2% to Rs 4,136.3 crore in FY25.