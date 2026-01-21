Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 21, 2026

- Jan 21, 2026 11:30 IST
How JioHotstar’s pricing reset hints at a bigger CTV play after Q3 stickiness beyond cricket
BestMediaInfo.com explains if JioStar has built enough stickiness and enough value on connected TV, to raise realisations from new paying users. Read more...
- Jan 21, 2026 11:21 IST
If ChatGPT captures 5% of search, India’s ad market may have to follow
What if ChatGPT ads land in India? A Rs 71,710 crore digital market could see budgets, intent and categories shift overnight. Read more...
- Jan 21, 2026 10:37 IST
TCS and Infosys retain top positions in global IT services brand value ranking
Brand Finance’s IT Services 25 (2026) report shows India matching the US with eight firms each in the top 25 global IT services brand ranking. Read more...
- Jan 21, 2026 10:32 IST
Ikea to increase investment as it expands retail presence in India
During the launch of online sales in Tamil Nadu, Ikea said its second expansion phase in India will add smaller stores alongside its existing retail formats. Read more...
- Jan 21, 2026 10:25 IST
Netflix revises Warner Bros. Discovery deal to All-Cash, targets April shareholder vote
The move is aimed at boosting value certainty for WBD shareholders and fast-tracking a vote expected as early as April 2026. Read more...
- Jan 21, 2026 10:08 IST
Madras HC rules in favour of KMF in ‘nandini’ agarbatti trademark dispute
The case concerns KMF’s challenge to the ‘nandini’ agarbatti mark, rejected by the registry but later upheld by the High Court over similarity concerns. Read more...
- Jan 21, 2026 09:54 IST
Consumr.ai outlines how AI systems are reshaping consumer intelligence
The findings highlight the growing impact of invisible audiences, first-party data and AI systems on how brands interpret and influence consumer decisions. Read more...
- Jan 21, 2026 09:04 IST
Whisper brings Jemimah Rodrigues into conversation on period care and everyday movement
The Indian cricketer features in Whisper’s latest campaign highlighting period care designed to support movement across sport, travel, study and everyday routines without disruption. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 21, 2026
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update