New Delhi: JioHotstar’s decision to roll out monthly subscription plans across Mobile, Super and Premium from January 28, 2026, is also a clear reset of its pricing ladder for new subscribers, led by a steep jump in the top tier.
Premium’s annual plan has moved to Rs 2,199 from Rs 1,499, a 47 per cent increase, while Super’s annual plan has risen to Rs 1,099 from Rs 899, up 22 per cent.
The company has positioned the change around how viewing is shifting. It has said the revised structure reflects a consumer move towards large-screen, connected TV consumption, and is designed to support “customised” large-screen experiences.
The timing sits neatly against what JioStar said on its Q3 earnings call on Friday.
JioStar CEO Kevin Vaz told investors that JioHotstar’s digital entertainment monetisation hit a record high in Q3, driven by a stronger connected TV mix, a wider client base and improved monetisation across marquee properties.
He also said the platform held IPL-like monthly active user levels in a quarter with very little cricket, supported by higher entertainment consumption.
Vaz said JioHotstar averaged 450 million monthly active users in Q3, up 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while entertainment watch time grew 15 per cent sequentially.
“JioStar believes it has built enough stickiness beyond cricket, and enough value on connected TV, to raise realisations from new paying users without risking a sharp fall in engagement,” an industry veteran told BestMediaInfo.com.
The biggest signal is the Premium hike. Moving the annual Premium plan from Rs 1,499 to Rs 2,199 pushes the tier closer to a high-value, household product rather than a mass premium add-on.
For new subscribers, JioHotstar will price Mobile at Rs 79 per month, Rs 149 per quarter and Rs 499 per year. Super will be Rs 149 per month, Rs 349 per quarter and Rs 1,099 per year. Premium will be Rs 299 per month, Rs 699 per quarter and Rs 2,199 per year.
Mobile is one device at a time. Super allows up to two devices. Premium allows up to four devices.
Mobile and Super are ad-supported. Premium is ad-free for entertainment, though ads will continue for live sports and other live shows.
That split allows the platform to serve both revenue streams. It can keep scale and ad inventory in the mass tiers while charging a higher subscription premium from households that value fewer interruptions in entertainment.
JioHotstar has said current users will see no change in price or benefits as long as auto-renewals remain active.
“This protects the base and reduces immediate churn risk while the platform re-prices new additions. It also locks in continuity for the cohorts most likely to compare the new rates with what they currently pay,” said a business analyst.
The scale claims being cited alongside the change point to why JioStar believes it can tighten pricing. Vaz claimed the platform has crossed 450 million monthly active users and over one billion downloads on Google Play.
At that level, the platform does not need every user to pay, said the industry veteran adding that it needs a steady rise in conversion and better pricing discipline across cohorts, especially where viewing is heavier and more habitual.
At the earnings call, Vaz cited strong performance from Bigg Boss across Hindi and four southern markets, high ad revenues for the franchise, and sustained engagement even in a low-cricket quarter.
He also pointed to spikes in live consumption during the ICC Women’s World Cup and growth in kabaddi and bilaterals.
The industry veteran, quoted above, said, “If entertainment engagement is rising, and connected TV viewing is increasing, the platform can push households towards higher tiers without relying only on cricket-driven bursts. The new structure does exactly that. It keeps a low entry point for mobile-first users, but it places the broader library, more screens and living-room access at higher price points, with Premium becoming meaningfully more expensive for new users.”
Vaz acknowledged the TV advertising market remained challenging in Q3, citing spend cuts from FMCG and consumer electronics brands, even as he pointed to early signs of recovery in December.
“In that backdrop, improving subscription realisations is the more predictable lever to fund premium originals, live sports rights and product upgrades, particularly on connected TV,” added the industry veteran.