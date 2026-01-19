New Delhi: JioHotstar on Monday said it will introduce monthly subscription plans across its Mobile, Super and Premium tiers for new subscribers from January 28, 2026, with prices starting at Rs 79 a month.
The update adds monthly options alongside quarterly and annual packs and includes pricing adjustments that the company said reflect a consumer shift towards large-screen, connected TV viewership.
JioHotstar said there will be no change in price or benefits for existing subscribers, as long as auto-renewals remain active.
New JioHotstar plans and pricing
Under the revised structure for new subscribers, the Mobile tier will be priced at Rs 79 per month, Rs 149 per quarter and Rs 499 per year.
The Super tier will be priced at Rs 149 per month, Rs 349 per quarter and Rs 1,099 per year.
The Premium tier will be priced at Rs 299 per month, Rs 699 per quarter and Rs 2,199 per year.
Mobile allows access on one mobile device at a time. Super offers access on up to two devices at a time. Premium offers access on up to four devices at a time.
Mobile and Super are ad-supported. Premium is ad-free for entertainment, but ads will continue for live sports and other live shows.
On content access, JioHotstar said Mobile includes all content except Hollywood, which will be available through an add-on.
Super and Premium will include access to all content across mobile, web and supported living room devices.
Hollywood access and add-on pricing
For new subscribers, Hollywood entertainment will be included within the Super and Premium tiers. Mobile users can continue to access Hollywood through an add-on.
The Hollywood add-on for Mobile is priced at Rs 49 per month, Rs 129 per quarter and Rs 399 per year.
JioHotstar said monthly plans are aimed at making access easier for individuals streaming on smartphones and families watching premium entertainment on connected TV at home.
The company said large-screen consumption on JioHotstar has grown sharply over the past 11 months since launch, and the updated pricing is designed to support “customised” large-screen experiences.
Sushant Sreeram, Head – SVOD Business & Chief Marketing Officer, JioStar, said the platform is updating subscription choices to match how audiences want to watch and to support long-term investments in premium storytelling, live sports and the streaming experience.