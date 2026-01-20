New Delhi: Whisper has partnered with Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues to spotlight its Period Panty, positioning it as a period care option designed to support active routines, including training and match days.

The association centres on addressing common concerns linked to traditional sanitary pads, such as leakage, discomfort and frequent adjustments, which can interrupt daily schedules. According to the brand, the Whisper Period Panty is designed to be worn like regular underwear, offering full coverage and continuous absorption throughout the day.

The product is intended to remain in place without bunching, providing what the company describes as 360-degree protection. It is positioned for use across long days that may include travel, physical activity, study or extended hours away from home, while also being easy to wear and dispose of.

Rodrigues, known for her presence in international cricket, features as the face of the campaign, reinforcing the focus on period care that fits into demanding routines rather than dictating them.

Sharing her perspective, Rodrigues said, “When you are batting for your country, the last thing you want is to worry about your periods. Your game needs your focus and your period product needs to deliver on that. I love that the Whisper Period Panty is made for continuous absorption all day supporting me from morning to night, while giving me 360 degree protection.

It is comfortable and easy to wear and lets me focus on what I’m doing, whether that’s playing a match, training, or just getting through a busy day. Periods are a normal part of life, and we need solutions that fit into our routine and not vice versa. Kyunki ab Mudna Nahi, Bas Udna Hai”

Commenting on the association, Girish Kalyanaraman, Vice President and Category Head, Feminine Care, Procter & Gamble India, said, “At Whisper, we believe that period care should evolve with the lives of girls and women today. From first periods to college life and active routines, their needs are changing, and our innovations reflect that.

The Whisper Period Panty is designed to offer dependable protection with comfort even on heavy flow days, allowing girls to go about their day with confidence and ease. Our association with Jemimah Rodrigues brings this belief to life, as she truly represents a generation that refuses to look back because of periods.”

The association is supported by a campaign film featuring Rodrigues, which traces how the product fits into a fast-paced lifestyle. The film forms part of Whisper’s ongoing efforts to frame periods as a routine aspect of life rather than a limiting factor.

Watch the campaign film: