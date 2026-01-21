New Delhi: WPP Media, led by Wavemaker, has executed a ‘fourth wall’ integration for Perfetti Van Melle India’s Alpenliebe Gold as part of the brand’s new communication launch, ‘Alpenliebe Kholo, Meetha Bolo.’ The initiative has been implemented on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, a Hindi comedy show broadcast on &TV and available on Zee5.

Rather than relying on standard product placements, the integration allows the show’s characters to momentarily step outside the storyline and speak directly to viewers. The execution uses humour and familiar cultural references to introduce the brand within the flow of the programme, positioning it as part of the on-screen exchange rather than an interruption.

The first integrations aired on December 12 and December 19, 2025, with additional integrations scheduled for January 2026. The format has been developed for Hindi-speaking audiences and is designed to blend storytelling and brand messaging within the show’s established tone and structure.

The creative approach draws on the insight that everyday interactions are increasingly marked by tension or haste, with the brand narrative presenting sweetness as a small but meaningful intervention in such moments.

Commenting on the campaign, Gunjan Khetan, Director Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India, said, “In today’s cluttered content landscape, brands need to break through the noise by disrupting the usual viewing experience. With the launch of ‘Alpenliebe Kholo, Meetha Bolo’, a campaign that turns bitter moments into sweet ones, we wanted to convey this sentiment in a way that felt organic yet refreshingly different.

The innovative fourth-wall integration allowed us to move beyond traditional advertising and become part of the conversation itself, transforming everyday interactions, and even everyday bitterness, into something sweeter. WPP Media’s approach brought this idea to life in a manner that is both impactful and truly distinctive.”

Ajay Gupte, President, Client Solutions, WPP Media, South Asia, said, “Today’s audiences are quick to disengage from anything that feels interruptive or forced. Our ambition with Alpenliebe Gold was to reimagine television integration as a storytelling opportunity rather than a media placement. By breaking the fourth wall, we created a format that is immersive, entertaining, and deeply contextual to the content people love watching. This campaign reflects how modern media thinking, rooted in creativity, culture, and consumer insight, can deliver meaningful brand experiences at scale.”

Watch the campaign film: