New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has elevated Akshay Agrawal as Head, Linear Ad Sales. In his new role, he will report to Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, Sports and International, SPNI.

Agrawal has been with SPNI for more than 22 years, bringing extensive experience across the Media & Entertainment sector. He has led and monetised portfolios spanning Sports, Movies, Free-to-Air channels, and Hindi general entertainment channels, integrating strategic planning with business outcomes.

“Akshay has a deep understanding of the advertising ecosystem and has consistently delivered strong business results over the years. His leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in driving the linear ad sales business forward. As he steps into this expanded role, we are confident that Akshay will continue to strengthen our linear TV offerings, deepen partner value and lead the team to the next phase of growth,” Kaul said.

Agrawal added, “Linear television continues to be one of the most powerful platforms for building brands at scale. My focus has always been on creating solutions that go beyond visibility, and genuinely move business metrics for our partners. As the market evolves, our opportunity lies in combining strong content, deep insights and innovative thinking to deliver measurable outcomes for advertisers. I look forward to leading the team as we build a more future-facing, insight-led sales engine.”