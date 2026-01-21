New Delhi: Fidelity Investments has sold a 1.94% stake in Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (ABLBL) for nearly Rs 261 crore through an open market transaction, according to bulk deal data available on the BSE.

The US-based investor, through Fidelity Securities Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, offloaded 2,36,97,487 shares, representing a 1.94% holding in the company. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 110 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 260.67 crore.

Details of the buyers could not be ascertained from exchange disclosures.

Following the transaction, shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands declined 2.07% to close at Rs 113.35 apiece on the BSE.

In a separate transaction on the NSE, global investment firm Goldman Sachs sold 35.43 lakh shares of Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business unit to BNP Paribas for Rs 152 crore through an open market deal.

Goldman Sachs, through its affiliate Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, ODI, disposed of the shares at an average price of Rs 429.30 per share, taking the deal value to Rs 152.10 crore. BNP Paribas, through BNP Paribas Financial Markets, acquired the same number of shares at the same price.

Shares of Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business unit fell 2.83% to close at Rs 428.90 per share on the NSE.