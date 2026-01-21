New Delhi: PR Professionals has been appointed as the public relations agency for SVC Bank, one of India’s multi-state scheduled cooperative banks. The mandate covers strategic communications and stakeholder engagement.
SVC Bank, formerly known as The Shamrao Vithal Co-operative Bank, was established in 1906 and is headquartered in Mumbai. The bank operates more than 200 branches across 11 states and provides retail and corporate banking services, including deposits, loans, digital banking facilities and priority sector lending.
With this appointment, PR Professionals expands its presence in the banking and financial services space. The agency’s existing BFSI portfolio includes institutions such as IDFC First Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Power Finance Corporation, Axis Bank, E&Y, Goods and Services Tax Network and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.
Commenting on the development, Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PR Professionals, said, “We are delighted to partner with SVC Bank, an institution with over a century of excellence in cooperative banking. In an era of rapid digital transformation and evolving customer expectations, SVC Bank stands out for its unique blend of tradition and innovation. We look forward to crafting impactful communication strategies that highlight the Bank’s customer-first approach, technological advancements, and its significant contribution to India’s financial ecosystem.”