New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys have retained their positions as the world’s second and third most valuable IT services brands, respectively, according to Brand Finance’s IT Services 25 (2026) report.

The ranking places India on par with the United States, with both countries accounting for eight companies each among the top 25 global IT services brands. The report tracks brand value and brand strength across leading IT services firms worldwide.

Accenture retained its position as the world’s most valuable IT services brand for the eighth consecutive year, with a reported brand value of USD 42.2 billion.

TCS, ranked second globally for the fifth year in a row, recorded a brand value of USD 21.2 billion in 2026. Infosys, with a brand value of USD 16.4 billion, was identified as the fastest-growing IT services brand over the past six years, with a brand value compound annual growth rate of 15%.

“TCS scores strongly across several key metrics, with exceptional scores for admiration and reliability, underscoring its reputation as a trusted and dependable partner. TCS also performs strongly in consideration and recommendation, highlighting both its market relevance and its ability to sustain long-term client confidence.

“Infosys, with a BSI score of 86.8 out of 100, is the world’s third strongest IT Services brand. Infosys’ enhanced brand strength is driven by increases in familiarity and, as well as rises in brand consideration, preference, price acceptance and recommendation,” the report said.

Other Indian IT firms also featured prominently in the ranking. HCLTech and Wipro were placed within the top 10, while Tech Mahindra retained the 12th position. LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems and Hexaware Technologies were also included in the list.

The combined brand value of the world’s top 25 IT services brands stood at USD 167.2 billion in 2026. Global companies featured in the ranking include IBM Consulting, Capgemini, NTT Data, Cognizant, EPAM and Genpact.