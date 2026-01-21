Smashed ice cream sandwich exposes Zepto logistics; Baskin Robbins responds

New Delhi: A popular Instagram food creator recently took to social media with an ice cream sandwich comparison, trying out three ice cream biscuit brands from Rs 25 to Rs 40 to Rs 89 to find out which one was truly worth buying. The reel by headbangereats quickly caught attention not just for the tasting but for an unexpected delivery problem that went viral.

In the caption, the creator called out the quick commerce experience and raised a concern many users have faced, “zeptonow please look into your storage. Take 20min to deliver but store stuff properly and deliver with care.”

That specific line, “take 20min to deliver but store stuff properly and deliver with care” struck a chord with followers because it highlights a bigger issue in fast deliveries: food quality on arrival matters as much as speed. Many shared their experiences in the comment section.

In this case, the Baskin-Robbins ice cream sandwich arrived completely smashed and melted, undermining the taste test before it even began.

Baskin-Robbins India responded directly in the comments with a detailed explanation, acknowledging the incident and correcting some misperceptions:

“Hello there. The condition in which our Funwich was delivered to you suggests the integrity of the product was not maintained at the storage unit which is what could’ve resulted in the iciness. We’re escalating this to the logistics and operating team to take up with zeptonow, request you to DM us the location that it was ordered at to facilitate an enquiry please. Thank you for your kind words about us, truly appreciate it.”

It lands amid a broader reset in quick commerce, with Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart stripping out “10-minute delivery” messaging from their platforms following concerns raised by the Union labour ministry under Mansukh Mandaviya about unsafe timelines for riders and poor work conditions.

No ban was issued, but the government’s stance was clear: stop glorifying hyper-tight deadlines and address what gig worker unions have been sounding the alarm about.