New Delhi: Major quick commerce platforms Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and Flipkart Minutes have removed references to ‘10-minute’ delivery from their branding, following concerns raised by the government and labour rights groups over the welfare and safety of delivery partners.

The decision comes after Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged quick commerce companies, during a meeting last week, to prioritise worker safety by doing away with fixed 10-minute delivery commitments.

Officials and labour groups have argued that hyper-fast delivery promises place excessive pressure on riders, potentially increasing risks on the road and affecting working conditions.

Blinkit, which had earlier positioned its services around 10-minute delivery, was the first among the major platforms to move away from the branding, with others subsequently following suit.