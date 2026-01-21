New Delhi: FIA Extreme H World Cup and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) have extended their broadcast partnership through to the end of the 2028 season, the two organisations said on Monday.

Under the renewed multi-year agreement, SPNI will continue to provide live race coverage, highlights and digital content from the hydrogen-powered motorsport series across its television networks and streaming platform Sony LIV.

The partnership was first announced in 2024, under which Extreme H races were broadcast and streamed in India. The extension comes as India is increasingly positioned as a growing market for clean mobility and hydrogen technologies.

SPNI will continue to broadcast every round of the FIA Extreme H World Cup, maintaining its role as the championship’s broadcast partner in India.

Commenting on the extension, Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, Sports and International, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Our collaboration with Extreme H has resonated strongly with audiences who are eager for premium motorsport content and inspired by the event’s sustainability mission. We are proud to strengthen this partnership and bring the evolution of hydrogen-powered racing to fans across India for many more seasons.”

Ali Russell, Managing Director, FIA Extreme H World Cup, said, “India is one of the most exciting regions in the world for clean mobility vision and innovation, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India through 2028. SPNI’s reach and storytelling expertise have been instrumental in growing our audience, and together we will continue to showcase the power of hydrogen technology and world-class racing to millions of fans.”

The extension forms part of Extreme H’s broader global expansion as the championship continues to focus on hydrogen innovation through international motorsport.