New Delhi: Tata Communications has appointed Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer-designate, subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

Based in Mumbai, Lakshminarayanan brings over three decades of international management experience spanning multinational corporations, B2B start-ups and Indian enterprises. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Group Vice President for ServiceNow India and SAARC, where he oversaw market growth for the company.

Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Business in India and earlier led Airtel’s Enterprise Business unit. During his tenure, the enterprise business unit recorded growth over a three-year period and increased its market share.

Lakshminarayanan holds an MBA with high distinction from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from Guindy Engineering College, Chennai, where he graduated as a gold medallist. He has also served on the NASSCOM executive council on two occasions, been a member of the FICCI council, and is a founding member of Social Venture Partners Bengaluru.

Commenting on the appointment, N. G. Subramaniam, chairman of Tata Communications, said, “We are pleased to announce the selection of Mr. Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as the Managing Director and CEO, Designate after a rigorous selection process followed by the NRC. Ganesh’s experience with global businesses, automation, AI, digital transformation, enterprise relationships and large deals will complement Tata Communications’ strategies and augurs well to the growth momentum demonstrated by the company.”

Lakshminarayanan said, “I thank the Board for its trust in me. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve an institution with such a strong legacy. Together with our leadership teams, I look forward to further building on our customer-centric culture, investing in our people, and executing our strategy with continued focus and discipline.”

Following regulatory clearance, the board will formally appoint Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director and CEO of Tata Communications Limited. He is set to take over from A. S. Lakshminarayanan, the current Managing Director and CEO, who will retire on April 13, 2026.