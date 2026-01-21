New Delhi: Pinterest has announced the appointment of Lee Brown as its first Chief Business Officer and Claudine Cheever as Chief Marketing Officer, as the company continues to expand its global business and advertising operations.

The leadership changes were confirmed by Pinterest chief executive Bill Ready in a LinkedIn post, where he said the company had made “significant progress” over the past three and a half years, including reaching 600 million monthly active users and building what he described as an AI-powered shopping and performance advertising platform.

“It’s an important moment for us as we continue to grow our business globally,” Ready said, adding that Brown brings experience across global sales and content teams, while Cheever joins after leading marketing at the world’s largest online retailer.

Ready also acknowledged the departure of Bill Watkins, who is leaving Pinterest after more than a decade. “From the earliest days of our business to the global company we are today, Bill has played a central role in building our revenue engine, scaling our sales organisation, and establishing long-standing client relationships,” he said.

Brown, who previously held senior revenue and advertising leadership roles at companies including Spotify, DoorDash, BuzzFeed and Yahoo, said he was joining Pinterest at a time when the platform’s scale and user intent stood out.

“Every month, 600 million active users make 80 billion queries,” Brown said. “They come to the platform with intent, whether that’s redecorating their home, planning a birthday party, or styling their everyday outfits.”

Cheever, who most recently served as vice-president of global brand and marketing at Amazon, said her decision to join Pinterest was driven by how users engage with the platform.

“The platform is rooted in intention, not reaction,” she said. “People come to Pinterest to save, curate, evolve their interests, and shop.”

She added that Pinterest’s signals allow brands to connect with people “at the exact moment when inspiration turns into action”, while remaining aligned with a more positive online environment.