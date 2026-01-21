New Delhi: India Today and Business Today, flagship brands of the India Today Group, will lead coverage from the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, with a focus on India’s engagement and positioning at the global forum.

India Today TV and the Business Today Multiverse will deliver on-ground reporting from the summit, including interviews, editorial analysis and panel-led discussions. Coverage from Davos will be anchored by journalists Rajdeep Sardesai and Siddharth Zarabi.

As part of Business Today’s programming at the WEF, the platform will present BT Davos Brainstorm 2026, its annual editorial initiative held alongside the summit. This will be followed by Andhra Pradesh 360: From Bharat to the World, a standalone video podcast series featuring conversations with policymakers and industry leaders centred on the state’s economic outlook and priorities. The series will be distributed across Business Today’s digital platforms.

On January 21, Business Today will carry interviews focused on infrastructure-led growth, including conversations with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh.

The same evening will feature the BT India Showcase, an invitation-only roundtable hosted by Business Today, bringing together policymakers, business leaders and global executives for discussions centred on India’s growth narrative.

The event will also coincide with the release of Business Today’s 34th Anniversary Issue, which focuses on Gen Z and includes a consumer survey examining next-generation trends. An Andhra Pradesh-focused edition highlighting the state’s economic development and investment landscape will also be unveiled during the Davos engagement.

Through joint coverage from Davos, India Today TV and the Business Today Multiverse will track discussions on global economic trends, geopolitics and India’s role in international dialogue during the WEF Annual Meeting 2026.