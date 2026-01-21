New Delhi: Andréa Mallard has taken on the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft AI, marking a new chapter in her career spanning marketing, product leadership and board roles across technology, consumer and healthcare sectors.

In a LinkedIn post published shortly after assuming the role, Mallard described artificial intelligence as “the most consequential technological shift of my lifetime” and reflected on the responsibility that accompanies its development and deployment.

She wrote, “AI is already the most consequential technological shift of my lifetime. It will shape our children’s lives in ways that are difficult to predict.”

Mallard said she had joined Microsoft AI to work alongside leaders including Mustafa Suleyman, Yusuf Mehdi and others, highlighting the importance of building systems that earn public trust. Referring to remarks made by Suleyman at a recent global team meeting, she added, “AI must work in service of people. Not the other way around. Ever.”

She noted that, despite having only recently joined, this principle had surfaced repeatedly in conversations across the organisation. “Such a simple thought, but one that demands deep vigilance at every step,” she wrote.

Mallard also confirmed plans to expand the Microsoft AI marketing team in the coming months, inviting professionals interested in human-centred AI to engage.

Before joining Microsoft AI in January 2026, Mallard served as Global Chief Marketing Officer at Pinterest for more than seven years. Her earlier roles include Chief Marketing Officer at Athleta and Omada Health, as well as senior leadership positions at IDEO and Rodale. She currently holds board roles at Kajabi, TwentyFirstCenturyBrand and Hydrow.