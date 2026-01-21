​​Deepinder Goyal resigns as Eternal CEO; Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa takes over

New Delhi: Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal Ltd., the parent of Zomato and Blinkit, on Tuesday said he will step down as Group Chief Executive Officer, with Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa set to take over.

The leadership transition will be effective February 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Goyal will move into the role of Vice Chairman and continue to serve on Eternal’s board.

In a letter to shareholders, also posted on X, Goyal said he is increasingly drawn to pursuing high-risk, experimental ideas outside the structure of a public company.

“Of late, I have found myself drawn towards high-risk ideas that are very different from Eternal’s core businesses,” he wrote. “These ideas are too experimental and risky for a large public company.”

Goyal said the change will preserve Eternal’s decentralised operating model, where each business retains significant autonomy.

He said he will remain involved in long-term strategy, culture building, governance, and major capital allocation decisions.

Goyal said Dhindsa is “more than capable” of leading Eternal, citing his track record in scaling operations and driving profitability.

Dhindsa currently heads Blinkit, which Eternal said has recently reported its first quarterly Adjusted EBITDA positivity, a milestone since its acquisition.

As part of the transition, Eternal said all of Goyal’s unvested employee stock options will revert to the company’s ESOP pool.

The company said the move is aimed at strengthening long-term talent development while avoiding dilution for shareholders.

Eternal also highlighted recent quarterly performance indicators, including year-on-year growth of 55 per cent in B2C gross order value and 121 per cent in net order value.

It also cited Zomato’s record Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.4 per cent and improving margins at Hyperpure.