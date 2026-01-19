Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 19, 2026

- Jan 19, 2026 12:52 IST
Madison case adjourned as Division Bench hears connected matter
Delhi High Court adjourns Madison’s petition as linked challenge on CCI powers awaits Division Bench ruling in case questioning scope of antitrust investigations. Read more...
- Jan 19, 2026 11:46 IST
Nissan Motor India appoints Gagan Mangal as Head of Communications
Mangal joins from Volkswagen India to lead communications for NMIPL, supporting brand strategy and product launches in the Indian market. Read more...
- Jan 19, 2026 11:26 IST
Republic Day and Independence Day ads that reflect how brands celebrate the nation
Over time, Republic Day Independence Day ads have moved beyond flags, parades, and patriotic music; brands now use these moments to comment on unity, diversity, progress, and civic responsibility. Read more...
- Jan 19, 2026 10:59 IST
Inside India’s broadcast regulation trap: The TRAI-DPO co-dependency
The I&B Ministry’s proposal to pull broadcasting out of TRAI is reopening questions on incentives, enforcement and long-delayed consolidation. Read more...
- Jan 19, 2026 10:50 IST
Astral Bondtite uses ‘Lakdi Ka Chumbak’ to highlight wood bonding with Ranbir Kapoor
Conceptualised by The Womb, the multimedia campaign marks a shift in communication for Bondtite Wood Adhesives across trade and consumer touchpoints. Read more...
- Jan 19, 2026 10:35 IST
Netflix signs exclusive global Pay 1 streaming deal for Sony Pictures films
Multi-year pact expands the partners’ existing Pay 1 arrangement, with rollout beginning later in 2026 and full global availability expected by early 2029. Read more...
- Jan 19, 2026 10:30 IST
India expected to emerge as one of Coca-Cola’s top three markets, says Murphy
Global President and CFO John Murphy said consumer sentiment in India remains robust despite weather-led disruptions in 2025, with growth momentum expected to stay strong. Read more...
- Jan 19, 2026 10:22 IST
Delhi High Court restrains ‘Charcha Aaj Ki’ from using Aaj Tak-style logo
Justice Jyoti Singh grants ex parte interim relief to Living Media, bars use of deceptively similar device mark and red-white-black trade dress; matter listed next on February 26, 2026. Read more...
- Jan 19, 2026 10:17 IST
Google appeals US court ruling on online search monopoly
Google said the ruling ignored that users choose its search service freely and failed to reflect market competition, citing rapid innovation and pressure from rivals. Read More...
- Jan 19, 2026 10:12 IST
Kevin Vaz on how CTV powered JioStar’s record digital monetisation in Q3
Speaking at the earnings call, Vaz said TV advertising remained challenging amid spend cuts by FMCG and consumer electronics, but December showed post-GST recovery signs. Read more...
- Jan 19, 2026 10:04 IST
AIFF issues RFP for Indian Super League 2025-26 broadcast rights
The last date to seek clarifications by the bidders is January 27, while the deadline for submission of bids is February 1. The bids will be opened on February 2 as per the RFP. Read more...
- Jan 19, 2026 10:03 IST
OpenAI outlines ad testing plans for ChatGPT free and Go tiers in the US
Priced at $8 a month, ChatGPT Go adds higher limits and features, as OpenAI plans US ad tests on free tiers, saying ads will not influence responses or user data. Read more...
- Jan 19, 2026 09:36 IST
Publicis Groupe folds Publicis India into BBH India
Move diverges from the global ‘Leo’ consolidation of Leo Burnett and Publicis Worldwide, as the Groupe keeps Publicis as the holding brand in India and backs BBH’s client relationships and leadership continuity. Read more...
- Jan 19, 2026 09:12 IST
Budget 2026: Cut GST to make TV, OTT affordable: IBDF President Kevin Vaz
IBDF and IDMIF urged Centre to cut GST on TV and digital subscriptions to 5% from 18%, improving affordability, adoption, and platform parity. Read more...
- Jan 19, 2026 09:06 IST
Publicis Groupe India merges Razorfish, Digitas, Indigo under Publicis Digital Experience
Amaresh Godbole will lead PDX India as Chief Executive Officer. He will also take on the additional role of Chief – AI Experiences & Solutions at Publicis Groupe India. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 19, 2026
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update