New Delhi: ting has announced the launch of ting Sports, a dedicated sports marketing vertical under its broader agency operations. The announcement was made on January 19, 2026, from Mumbai and Chennai.

According to the agency, ting Sports brings together over ten years of experience across print and digital media for sports brands and properties including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Manchester City, Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City FC, Ultimate Table Tennis and Adani Sportsline, among others.

Commenting on the launch, Sudharshan Anandkumar, Founder, ting, said, “When we started ting in 2009, little did we imagine that sports would become a core vertical for us. 17 years later, here we are with a decade of experience working alongside sports teams, personalities, leagues, and institutions. We’ve worked across almost the entire length and breadth of Indian sports and are now steadily growing into international sports as well. ting sports, I can proudly say, is probably one of the few standalone creative sports marketing agencies from India catering to the world.”

The vertical is positioned to offer services across digital and social media, studios, web and branding for sports brands and sporting events.

Akaash Ampili, Senior Creative Director, ting, said, “Sports being dynamic and evolving, forever thrills, excites and pushes creativity. Whether it's a super over or the birth of a new team, we have been there. ting Sports is at the forefront because our love for sports and creativity combines really well.”

Benjamin Jeevanraj, AVP, Growth, ting, added, “Sports has always been the vertical that has had the potential to take our skill and talent all over the world, while sitting in Chennai and Mumbai because sport transcends all those boundaries. We create work for clients in 6 countries, across 4 continents and multiple time zones, it’s truly remarkable.”