New Delhi: Radisson Hotel Group has appointed Sakshi Sehdev Dogra as Director Area Marketing & Communications, South Asia, strengthening its leadership team as the group expands across the region.

Sakshi brings over 20 years of experience in hospitality sales, marketing, and brand communications, having managed regional and multi-brand portfolios across India and Eurasia. In her role, she will oversee integrated marketing and communications strategies for Radisson Hotel Group in South Asia, covering brand storytelling, digital and performance marketing, PR, loyalty programmes, and owner-aligned commercial outcomes.

Before joining Radisson Hotel Group, Sakshi served as Head of Sales & Marketing, Eurasia at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, managing performance-driven sales and marketing across 78+ hotels, including initiatives in destination weddings, brand storytelling, and data-led growth. She has also held senior positions at Best Western Hotels & Resorts and The Lalit Hotels, with earlier experience at Marriott Hotels India, gaining expertise in B2B, MICE, and national accounts.

Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director & COO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said, “We are delighted to have Sakshi join the Radisson Hotel Group. She brings a strong track record of strategic marketing leadership across renowned hospitality brands, and her ability to integrate creativity with measurable outcomes makes her a valuable addition to our team. As we accelerate our expansion across South Asia, Sakshi’s expertise will play a critical role in amplifying our brand, strengthening our market presence, and supporting our next phase of growth.”

Dogra said, “Radisson Hotel Group’s growth journey in South Asia is inspiring, and I’m elated to be part of this new chapter. My focus will be on strengthening integrated marketing and communications that combine creativity, digital excellence, and commercial discipline to enhance brand visibility, guest engagement, and support long-term growth.”

Sakshi is known for her collaborative leadership style and her belief that “great hospitality brands connect heart and head, stories that move people and data that moves performance,” a philosophy closely aligned with Radisson Hotel Group’s brand vision and people-first culture.