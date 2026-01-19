New Delhi: Uber Shuttle is facing a fresh wave of backlash after multiple commuters across Delhi NCR reported that several routes were abruptly discontinued overnight, triggering subscription disruptions, confusion over refunds, and a social media storm across LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) and others.

On Sunday, several users said they received a text message from Uber stating that their subscriptions had been impacted due to a “route change.” The message read:

“Uber Shuttle Subscription Update: Your subscription has been impacted due to a route change. A refund for remaining trips has been processed, and 2 free trips have been added to your account. We apologize for the inconvenience caused.”

I purchased your uber shuttle package, i have been taking the shuttle from last few monthsfor the same route,but today in the morning when i tried booking my shuttle,it showed no shuttle available on this route. Pathetic Customer service @Uber_India@LabourMinistry@Uber_Supportpic.twitter.com/o1IqEW0QJB — Subiya khan (@adv_subiya) January 19, 2026

However, many commuters claim that refunds have either not been received yet or are stuck in processing, with some alleging their money is blocked in the Uber cash despite the company indicating the refund has been initiated.

@Uber_India since yesterday I am not seeing any shuttle in the morning slots for today tomorrow and day after in my regular route. Why is it so? I have a package subscribed which shall expire in 2 days. I will lose my trips as I couldn't find morning shuttles. — Ankur Bajaj (@Ankurbajaj_er) January 19, 2026

The sudden disruption has sparked speculation online about whether Uber is quietly scaling down or even shutting down its Shuttle service in certain markets, especially as affected users claim they were given little to no prior heads-up. As of Monday, Uber India has not issued a detailed public statement explaining the extent of the route changes, the reason behind the sudden service disruption, or a clear timeline for refunds.

@Uber_India wants my refund of the shuttle package as from today I didn't find any nearby pickup location from my address. — Ajay Kumar Sharma (@ajaykum67385212) January 19, 2026

Over the past 24–48 hours, frustrated commuters have flooded social media with complaints, sharing screenshots of the message, route unavailability, and refund-related issues. Several users also questioned how subscription-based mobility services can be altered overnight without advance notice to paying customers.

@Uber_India why suddenly there are no shuttle available from Dwarka sector 8 to atlas chowk (airtel foot over bridge). Infact shuttle services have been showing as completely stopped on this route (to and fro Atlas chowk) it has impacted multiple commuters. — Indian_nationalist (@KanupriyaTiwar5) January 19, 2026

For daily office commuters, the impact has been immediate. Many users said Uber Shuttle had become their preferred option for predictable pricing and fixed routes, and the sudden disruption has forced them to scramble for alternatives at short notice, often at higher costs.

The controversy has also revived uncomfortable memories of BluSmart’s sudden operational collapse earlier this year. BluSmart ceased operations in April 2025 amid founder fraud allegations and SEBI investigations, leaving many users with stuck wallet balances and limited clarity on refunds. While Uber is far larger and operationally different from BluSmart, the current uncertainty around refunds has triggered anxiety among commuters who fear being left in limbo again.