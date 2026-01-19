New Delhi: Lens Vault Studios, the newly launched entertainment venture backed by Ajay Devgn and Danish Devgn, has announced its debut production, Bal Tanhaji, a generative AI-led series that expands the narrative universe of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior beyond the big screen.

Unveiled in Mumbai on January 19, 2026, the project represents the studio’s first original intellectual property and signals its entry into technology-driven content creation. Bal Tanhaji revisits the historical world introduced in the 2020 film, exploring new narrative territory through formats designed for digital-first audiences.

The content has been developed using generative AI through Prismix Studios, Lens Vault Studios’ in-house technology and creative division. The approach reflects a broader shift towards long-format storytelling that extends franchises across platforms rather than limiting them to theatrical releases.

The series arrives six years after the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and builds on the legacy of the film by reimagining its universe through new storytelling tools. Lens Vault Studios has positioned the project as part of a wider strategy focused on developing scalable story worlds across fiction and non-fiction formats.

Speaking about the new show, Ajay Devgn, Chairman, Lens Vault Studios, said, “Our vision with Lens Vault Studios goes beyond high-end production values. We want to bring stories to life through formats that are still largely unexplored. Drawing from our experience in large-scale cinema, we’re now channelling that knowledge into new storytelling mediums. Bal Tanhaji is our first step in that direction.”

Danish Devgn, Founder and CEO, Lens Vault Studios, said the project reflects how the studio views the evolution of storytelling. “We’re excited to introduce Bal Tanhaji as our first generative-AI-led IP. Our vision is to carry the legacy of the Tanhaji universe forward and connect with the next generation through powerful storytelling which blends Gen AI with new technologies,. This is just the beginning of how we see stories evolving.”