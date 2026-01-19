Netflix signs exclusive global Pay 1 streaming deal for Sony Pictures films

New Delhi: Netflix has signed a multi-year, exclusive global Pay-1 licensing agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), under which Sony’s feature films will stream on Netflix worldwide after completing their full theatrical and home entertainment windows.

The companies said the arrangement has “first-of-its-kind global reach” for a Pay-1 deal. The rollout will begin later in 2026 as existing territory-specific licensing agreements expire, with full global availability on Netflix expected by early 2029.

The pact expands Netflix and Sony’s existing Pay-1 relationship, which had covered select markets including the US, Germany and parts of Southeast Asia.

Along with new theatrical releases, Netflix will also license rights to select titles from Sony’s film and television library as part of the expanded agreement, the companies said.

Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group includes labels such as Columbia Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Screen Gems, Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures Classics and others.

“Our members all over the world love movies, and giving them exclusive access to Sony’s much-loved films adds incredible value to their subscriptions,” said Lauren Smith, Vice President of Licensing and Programming Strategy at Netflix. “Sony’s impressive slate of iconic film franchises like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and originals like Anyone But You have been popular with our U.S. audience, and now we’re excited to expand that offering to our members all around the world.”

“Our partnership with Netflix has always been incredibly valuable,” said Paul Littmann, EVP of Global Distribution, Sony Pictures Television. “This new Pay-1 deal takes that partnership to the next level and reinforces the enduring appeal of our theatrical releases to Netflix’s global audience. It also further underscores the strength of our independence and unique ability to create meaningful opportunities that benefit our creative stakeholders, consumers, and world-class partners.”

Some of the first SPE feature film titles that will stream on Netflix as part of the new deal include The Nightingale, the adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s starring Dakota and Elle Fanning together for the first time; Sony Pictures Animation’s Buds; Nintendo’s live-action The Legend of Zelda, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the conclusion to the Spider-Verse trilogy, and Sam Mendes’ audacious quartet of Beatles films.