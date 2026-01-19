Network18 doubles down on CTV-led growth; plans proprietary app launch in 2026

New Delhi: Network18 on Monday said it is doubling down on connected TV (CTV) as part of its digital growth agenda for 2026, pitching large-screen news consumption as the next phase of audience scale and advertiser interest.

In a press release, the network claimed it clocked 2.5 billion CTV views in 2025, up 26 per cent year-on-year, on the back of what it described as a cross-screen distribution strategy across languages and formats. The company, however, did not share an external measurement source for the CTV figures.

“Our 2025 performance demonstrates the true potential of Connected TV as an anchor screen for news consumption in India,” said Pranav Bakshi, Chief Growth Officer, Network18 Connected, Network18.

“Our achievements across CTV, YouTube, and social underscore Network18’s commitment to innovation and high-quality storytelling at scale,” he added.

For 2026, Network18 said it will invest in CTV-specific content curation tailored for large-screen viewing and evolve its advertiser offerings with stronger targeting and measurement-led solutions.

It also said it is working on building a “world-class” CTV infrastructure and solutions stack for viewers and advertisers.

The group said its content is available across multiple OEM and OTT ecosystems, naming JioHotstar, JioTV, Samsung, Xiaomi and LG among platforms where it is present.

It also announced plans for a CTV-first app, slated for launch in 2026, aimed at offering curated large-screen experiences.

Beyond CTV, Network18 claimed it recorded 56 billion total views across platforms in 2025 and said watch hours rose 87 per cent from 1.4 billion to 3 billion.

It also claimed 12 Network18 channels ranked No. 1 in their respective YouTube categories in December 2025, and that the network crossed 6 billion views during the month.

The company further said it reaches a 200-million-strong audience on YouTube and has expanded its social footprint to 386 million followers, supported by content in English, Hindi and more than 13 regional languages.

Network18 said the push reflects its focus on platform-specific distribution, long-form programming and what it called “content excellence” as it builds for 2026.