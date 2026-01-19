New Delhi: BMW India has awarded its creative advertising mandate to Contract Advertising, which is part of the VML Group. The move comes alongside the launch of BMW India’s new brand campaign, ‘Drive Your Match’. Earlier, the creative mandate was handled by Rediffusion.
The media mandate remains unchanged and continues with LodestarUM.
The new campaign, ‘Drive Your Match’, marks a fresh direction in BMW India’s brand communication. The campaign focuses on helping customers discover the BMW that best matches their personality, lifestyle, and aspirations. It moves away from the idea of simply choosing a car and instead highlights recognition and personal connection.
The campaign is being rolled out across print, digital, and out-of-home platforms. It brings together BMW India’s full portfolio under one strong idea and will run across touchpoints through mid-2026.
Speaking about the new campaign, Vitesh Barar, Director, Marketing, BMW India, said that BMW has always stood for individuality, progressive luxury, and driving pleasure. He added that ‘Drive Your Match’ reflects how customers see a BMW as an extension of who they are, rather than just a product they own.
Contract Advertising has worked closely with BMW India to shape the campaign narrative. The creative approach builds on BMW’s brand line, ‘For Every You, there’s a BMW’, and sharpens it further by focusing on personal alignment. The idea shows that customers do not select a BMW from a range, but recognise the one that truly fits them.
With this new mandate, Contract Advertising takes over BMW India’s creative responsibilities from Rediffusion. The appointment signals BMW India’s intent to strengthen its brand storytelling with a sharper, more personal approach.