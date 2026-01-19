Republic Day and Independence Day ads that reflect how brands celebrate the nation

Every year, Republic Day and Independence Day prompt brands to respond to the idea of nationhood. Over time, Republic Day Independence Day ads have moved beyond flags, parades, and patriotic music. Many campaigns now use these moments to comment on unity, diversity, progress, and civic responsibility, often through everyday stories rather than grand symbolism.

A notable early example rooted in national sentiment but told through restraint was Parle-G’s Armed Forces film (2018). Instead of dramatizing, the film quietly acknowledged the role of soldiers. The brand stayed consistent with its long-standing positioning while aligning itself with national gratitude.

In recent years, several Republic Day Independence Day ads have leaned into social introspection. JSW Paints’ Think Beautiful (2024) linked national pride with responsibility toward infrastructure, neighborhoods, and collective upkeep rather than individual expression.

Similarly, Red Label India’s Let’s Unstereotype (2020) used the national moment to question entrenched biases. The film focused on inclusion and everyday discrimination, suggesting that progress as a nation also involves rethinking social conditioning.

Automobile and mobility brands have often linked freedom with movement. Bajaj Avenger’s Show Your Patriotism (2019) connected riding culture with civic responsibility.

Taken together, these Republic Day Independence Day ads show how brand communication has evolved. The focus has gradually shifted from symbolic nationalism to lived realities, social behavior, and participation. While the national days remain fixed on the calendar, the interpretations continue to change, reflecting how brands choose to engage with the idea of India today.

The list is in no particular order.

