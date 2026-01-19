New Delhi: Google has filed a notice to appeal a US federal court ruling that found the company guilty of maintaining an illegal monopoly in online search, according to court records cited in an AFP report.

A US district judge ruled in 2024 that the technology company had monopolised online search and text advertising through exclusive distribution agreements that made Google the default option for users.

Responding to the ruling on Friday, Google said it “ignored the reality that people use Google because they want to, not because they’re forced to.” The company also argued that the judgment failed to reflect the competitive nature of the market.

“The decision failed to account for the rapid pace of innovation and intense competition we face from established players and well-funded start-ups,” Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google’s vice president of regulatory affairs, wrote in a blog post.

As part of the appeal process, Google has asked District Court Judge Amit Mehta to pause an order requiring the company to share certain data with competitors, a measure intended to create more balance in the online search market. In a court filing, Google said complying with the data-sharing requirement before the appeal is resolved could result in the loss of trade secrets.

The data-sharing order was issued alongside the judge’s rejection of a request from the US government that Google be required to sell its Chrome web browser. At the time, the judge said Google must make available to “qualified competitors” search index data and user interaction information that rivals could use to improve their services.

Google said it is not seeking to delay other elements of the court’s earlier orders, including those related to privacy and security safeguards for user data. “Although Google believes that these remedies are unwarranted and should never have been imposed, it is prepared to do everything short of turning over its data or providing syndicated results and ads while its appeal is pending,” the company said.