New Delhi: Astral Adhesives has rolled out a national advertising campaign for its Bondtite Wood Adhesives brand, titled ‘Lakdi Ka Chumbak’. The campaign features actor Ranbir Kapoor and has been conceptualised by creative agency The Womb.

Unveiled in January 2026, the campaign marks a shift in Bondtite’s communication as the brand looks to reinforce its position within India’s wood adhesives segment.

Commenting on the campaign, Kairav Engineer, Executive Director, Astral, said, “Wood adhesives remain the backbone of the category, and Bondtite is ready to lead that conversation with clarity and confidence. By positioning Bondtite as ‘Lakdi Ka Chumbak’, the campaign simplifies choice for carpenters, applicators, and trade partners alike.”

The engineer also referred to Astral’s long-standing association with its creative agency and the choice of brand ambassador. “The Womb, Astral’s creative and strategic partner on Pipes and Adhesives since 2020, brought sharp strategy, creative firepower, and infectious energy to the table. The association with Ranbir Kapoor adds strong relatability and trust to the narrative, helping deepen connections across the trade ecosystem while building a credible, high performance alternative in a highly concentrated market,” he said.

Explaining the creative thinking behind the campaign, Heval Patel, Chief Operating Officer, The Womb, said, “In an era of tactical brand campaigns focused on short term gains, achieving disproportionate growth requires a large platform idea. ‘Lakdi Ka Chumbak’ delivers on that ambition by transforming the functional promise of powerful bonding into a cultural metaphor. This witty, playful concept celebrates the irresistible pull between wood and Bondtite while creating distinction in a category dominated by a single player.”

Suyash Khabya, Chief Creative Officer, The Womb Communications, said the idea emerged from everyday trade language. “The idea of ‘Lakdi Ka Chumbak’ emerged from the language carpenters use to describe the grip of a strong bond. The phrase is as local as it is powerful. Playful yet confident, ‘Lakdi Ka Chumbak’ captures Bondtite’s magnetic pull, turning a product truth into a cultural idea,” he said.

According to Yogen Parikh, Head of Marketing Communications, Astral Group, the campaign will be executed across television, digital platforms, cinema, outdoor media and social channels, making it one of the company’s larger communication exercises in the adhesives category.

Watch the campaign film: