New Delhi: OpenAI has detailed how it plans to introduce advertising on ChatGPT while expanding access to its tools, positioning ads as part of a broader effort to keep advanced AI services available at low or no cost.

In a note outlining the company’s thinking, OpenAI said AI systems are reaching a stage where individuals could rely on them as “a personal super-assistant that helps them learn and do almost anything”, adding that access to such tools will influence whether AI broadens opportunity or deepens existing gaps.

The company said it has focused on widening access through its free tier and its lower-priced subscription, ChatGPT Go. Launched in 171 countries since August, Go is now being rolled out in the US and across all regions where ChatGPT is available. The plan is priced at $8 per month and includes higher usage limits, image generation, file uploads and memory features.

OpenAI also confirmed it will begin testing advertising in the US in the coming weeks for logged-in adult users on the free and Go tiers. Paid plans, including Pro, Business and Enterprise, will remain ad-free.

Addressing concerns around trust and data use, the company said advertising would not influence responses generated by ChatGPT. “You need to trust that ChatGPT’s responses are driven by what’s objectively useful, never by advertising,” the post stated. It also said user conversations would not be shared with advertisers and that data would not be sold.

OpenAI outlined a set of principles it said would guide the introduction of ads. These include keeping ads separate from responses and clearly labelled, maintaining privacy protections, and allowing users to control how their data is used, including the option to turn off personalisation or remove ad-related data. The company also said it does not optimise for time spent on the platform, stating that it prioritises user trust and experience over revenue.

During the initial testing phase, ads are expected to appear at the bottom of responses where a sponsored product or service is relevant to the ongoing conversation. Users will be able to see why an ad has been shown, dismiss it, or provide feedback. OpenAI said ads will not be shown to users identified or predicted to be under 18 and will not appear alongside sensitive or regulated topics such as health, mental health or politics.

The company suggested that advertising within conversational interfaces could evolve beyond static placements. In future iterations, users may be able to interact with ads by asking follow-up questions related to a purchase or service.

OpenAI also positioned ads as a potential support mechanism for small businesses and emerging brands, stating that AI-driven formats could help them reach audiences more effectively.

While acknowledging that the advertising system will be refined over time, the company said its broader focus remains on building subscription and enterprise products that users are willing to pay for. Ads, it said, are intended to complement these revenue streams and support wider access to AI tools.

Once testing begins, OpenAI said it would rely on user feedback to adjust how advertising appears, reiterating that maintaining trust is central to the platform’s continued use.