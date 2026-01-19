Publicis Groupe India combines Razorfish, Digitas and Indigo under Publicis Digital Experience

New Delhi: Publicis Groupe India has integrated the services of Razorfish India, Digitas India and Indigo Consulting into a single organisation under its newly launched Publicis Digital Experience (PDX) umbrella.

Amaresh Godbole will lead PDX India as Chief Executive Officer. He will also take on the additional role of Chief – AI Experiences & Solutions at Publicis Groupe India.

The Groupe said the move creates a unified, client-led digital and technology offering focused on middle-funnel and after-funnel priorities for today’s CMOs and CIOs.

These priorities include AI-driven transformation, customer experience, commerce, social, martech and CRM, with data underpinning the integrated model.

PDX is built around three core solution practices. Social @ PDX will focus on social-first brand building by combining cultural intelligence with data to activate communities, creators and cohorts through content, collaborations and on-ground experiences.

AI-X @ PDX is designed to drive AI transformation across customer experience platforms, including agentic workflows and process transformation, alongside AI-powered commerce platforms and marketing and digital assets for B2B and B2C clients.

CRM @ PDX will focus on driving growth from existing customers through marketing and data cloud optimisation, first-party data-led targeting, personalised engagement, and loyalty-led cross-sell and up-sell.

The model will also include a central Technology Centre of Excellence to drive best practices across emerging technologies and AI to accelerate delivery across PDX.

Publicis Groupe India said PDX brings together over 500 specialists and has delivered more than 1,000 projects, adding that its integrated structure gives it a first-mover advantage in applied AI and agentic workflows.

Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia, said, “Marketing and technology have converged, expanding the remit of both the CMO and CIO. PDX re-architects how digital, technology, data and creativity work together to meet this transformation moment. As marketers reimagine the future, PDX is built to help accelerate it.”

Amaresh Godbole, CEO, Publicis Digital Experience (PDX), added, “We’re entering a world of technology haves and have-nots. Clients are no longer looking for fragmented services; they need partners who can turn AI and technology into a competitive edge across the middle and after funnel. PDX is built precisely for that moment. We’ve taken proven capabilities, applied scale thinking, and redesigned them for an AI-first future.”