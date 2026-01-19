New Delhi: Nissan Motor India (NMIPL) has appointed Gagan Mangal as Head of Communications, effective January 12, 2026. Based in Gurugram, Mangal will oversee communications for NMIPL, reporting to Katherine Zachary, Vice President, International Communications, and working closely with Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of NMIPL.

Saurabh Vatsa said, “We are pleased to welcome Gagan to Nissan Motor India at a pivotal time in our journey. He brings deep automotive communications expertise and a strong understanding of the Indian media landscape. As we accelerate our brand resurgence and prepare for exciting product launches, Gagan’s leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our communications strategy and building a compelling Nissan narrative in India.”

Mangal joins Nissan from Volkswagen India, where he headed Press and Marketing Communications. A management graduate, he has over 18 years of experience in corporate communications and marketing, having worked with leading automotive OEMs including Volkswagen and Hyundai.

Throughout his career, Mangal has been involved in integrated communications strategies across product launches, large-scale events, brand strategy, and campaigns. In previous roles, he was responsible for shaping communications strategy, building media narratives, and managing relationships with national and regional media.

Mangal said, “I am truly excited to join Nissan Motor India at this pivotal moment in its growth and transformation journey. India remains a priority market for Nissan, with significant opportunities to strengthen brand relevance, trust, and customer connection. I look forward to collaborating closely with teams across India and globally to craft a clear, confident, and customer-centric narrative one that reflects Nissan’s global ambitions while resonating authentically with audiences in India.”

In his role, Mangal will support Nissan’s communications and media engagement efforts in India, including upcoming product launches and initiatives linked to the company’s brand strategy.

Katherine Zachary said, “Gagan brings deep automotive communications expertise and a strong understanding of the Indian media landscape. We are confident his leadership will be instrumental as Nissan enters an exciting new phase in India.”