Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 12, 2026

- Jan 12, 2026 13:15 IST
Apexx Media rebrands as AMBC, signalling focus on global markets
The updated branding includes an upward arrow logo, which the agency says reflects its intent to position client reputations above immediate market competition. Read more...
- Jan 12, 2026 13:12 IST
Indonesia and Malaysia block Musk-backed Grok over explicit deepfake content
The two governments cited risks to women and minors after users allegedly generated non-consensual sexual imagery through prompts; the move adds to mounting global regulatory pressure on X and xAI. Read more...
- Jan 12, 2026 13:02 IST
Google halts rummy and fantasy sports ads in India amid escalating regulatory scrutiny
The policy change, set to take effect on January 21, 2026, comes as the tech giant seeks to comply with evolving local laws and regulations. Read more...
- Jan 12, 2026 12:40 IST
Sachin Tendulkar appointed brand ambassador of Techno Paints as company plans IPO and expansion
The company will file its DRHP in 2026-27 to raise Rs 500 crore, having earned Rs 210 crore in 2024-25 and targeting Rs 2,000 crore by 2029-30. Read more...
- Jan 12, 2026 12:16 IST
Meta deactivates over 540,000 accounts following Australia’s under-16s social media ban
Of the accounts deactivated, 330,639 were on Instagram, 173,497 on Facebook and 39,916 on Threads, with Meta describing compliance as a multi-layered process. Read more...
- Jan 12, 2026 10:52 IST
Jos Alukkas campaign with Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh reflects today’s weddings
The film places modern wedding experiences within decades of tradition, reflecting evolving celebrations while keeping collective commitment central. Read more...
- Jan 12, 2026 10:48 IST
Ed-a-Mamma’s ‘Your Baby Safe’ film spotlights small moments that matter to parents
Launched at Jio World Drive, the campaign highlights everyday parenting decisions, supported by expert conversations on baby safety and informed product choices. Read more...
- Jan 12, 2026 10:45 IST
Nvidia appoints Google Cloud’s Alison Wagonfeld as first-ever CMO
Wagonfeld, who has spent nearly a decade building Google Cloud's marketing operations, will assume the role in February. Read more...
- Jan 12, 2026 10:31 IST
Kerala HC drops Mohanlal from Manappuram Finance consumer case over gold loan ads
Court says a celebrity endorser cannot be held liable for deficiency of service or unfair trade practice unless there is a direct link to the disputed transaction; borrowers can pursue claims against the NBFC. Read more...
- Jan 12, 2026 10:11 IST
DD Free Dish e-auction rules tightened: Bucket R removed, auction ladder shortened
Prasar Bharati collapses the regional bucket structure, raising the floor from Rs 3 crore to a Rs 6 crore for regional MPEG-2 bidders and ending the Round 7 window. Read more...
- Jan 12, 2026 09:42 IST
When everyone can create, taste becomes advertising’s last moat
As AI raised the baseline across the industry, leaders agreed that the real competitive edge no longer came from access to tools, but from taste, clarity, and the ability to choose meaning over momentum. Read more...
- Jan 12, 2026 09:18 IST
FMCG firms see Q3 recovery on GST reset, festive demand; margins to improve
Dabur, Marico and GCPL flag mid-single digit revenue growth with volume pick-up, while e-commerce and organised trade stay in strong double-digit growth. Read more...
- Jan 12, 2026 09:12 IST
Google brings personalised deals to AI shopping, shifts ads beyond search links
New “Direct Offers” in AI Mode and a Universal Commerce Protocol signal where performance marketing and checkout could move next. Read more...
- Jan 12, 2026 09:03 IST
DMRC seeks agencies to film key events, metro milestones and official programmes
Tender invites bids for videography, editing, documentaries and press videos across NCR; estimated annual value Rs 64.80 lakh, deadline January 16. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 12, 2026
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update