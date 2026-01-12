Nvidia appoints Google Cloud’s Alison Wagonfeld as first-ever CMO

New Delhi: Nvidia Corporation has hired Alison Wagonfeld, an executive from Google Cloud, to serve as its first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Wagonfeld, who has spent nearly a decade building Google Cloud's marketing operations, will assume the role in February, reporting directly to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and overseeing the company's global marketing and communications efforts.

Wagonfeld's appointment marks a milestone for Nvidia, which has historically thrived without a dedicated CMO, relying instead on its technological dominance in AI chip manufacturing to drive unprecedented growth.

The company, now the world's most valuable with a market cap exceeding $3 trillion, is shifting focus from supply-constrained production to broader market development, including enterprise relationships and regional expansions such as a potential $50 billion push into China.

In a LinkedIn post announcing her transition, Wagonfeld expressed enthusiasm for the move: "After nearly 10 years of building Google Cloud from a promising start-up in 2016 to a thriving $60B run-rate business today, I will be leaving Google in late January to join NVIDIA as its Chief Marketing Officer. I’m excited to be joining Jensen’s leadership team in a new role heading up marketing and communications as NVIDIA embarks on its next phase of growth."

Wagonfeld's background at Google Cloud, where she helped scale the business amid fierce competition from AWS and Azure, positions her well to address Nvidia's challenges, including geopolitical constraints on chip exports and the rise of custom silicon from rivals.