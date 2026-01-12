New Delhi: The Westin Jaipur Kant Kalwar Resort & Spa has appointed Pushkar Upadhyay as Director of Sales & Marketing for the newly opened luxury resort.

Upadhyay has extensive experience across global and domestic hospitality brands, including Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Hilton, Radisson, Le Méridien and Lemon Tree Hotels, specialising in business development, brand visibility, and revenue growth.

Welcoming the appointment, Kamaljit Singh, General Manager of The Westin Jaipur Kant Kalwar Resort & Spa, said, "We are delighted to welcome Pushkar to our leadership team. His deep understanding of the competitive landscape and his proven ability to forge long-term partnerships are invaluable assets as we establish our presence in the Pink City.

With the successful launch of this Resort, Marriott’s 200th in India, Pushkar’s strategic insight and people-centric leadership will be instrumental in driving our commercial success and positioning the resort as a global benchmark for wellness and luxury."

Commenting on his new role, Upadhyay said, "The debut of The Westin Jaipur Kant Kalwar Resort & Spa marks a historic milestone as Marriott’s 200th property in the region. We celebrated this arrival with a truly 'elevated' launch, taking the Westin brand to the skies via an industry-first hot air balloon activation, a feat that perfectly captured our spirit of innovation.

I am honoured to join this sanctuary where the timeless spirit of the Aravalis meets Westin’s global commitment to well-being. My vision is to redefine the guest experience through authentic storytelling and curated wellness rituals. Alongside this talented team, we will set new benchmarks for excellence in Rajasthan’s luxury landscape."