New Delhi: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has been appointed as the brand ambassador of paints manufacturer Techno Paints and Chemicals. Tendulkar will serve in this role for three years. The company, which has operated in the domestic paints sector for 25 years and is currently active in eight states, said the appointment will coincide with its national expansion plans.

Techno Paints and Chemicals’ Chairman, Akuri Srinivas Reddy, said, “We are honoured to collaborate with one of World’s most iconic Cricketer and Bharat Ratna, Sachin Tendulkar. We are looking forward to achieving bigger and greater things this year with expansion and IPO, and no one could have been a better ambassador or growth partner for us.”

Earlier in 2023, the company appointed film actor Mahesh Babu as its brand ambassador for a period of two years.

Regarding the company’s IPO, Srinivas Reddy told the media on Saturday that Techno Paints will file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in the 2026-27 financial year, with the process expected to conclude within the same period. The company plans to raise Rs 500 crore through the IPO.

On revenue projections, Srinivas Reddy said the company earned Rs 210 crore in 2024-25 and expects Rs 450 crore in the current financial year. He added that Techno Paints is targeting to reach Rs 2,000 crore in revenue by 2029-30.

The Indian paint industry is estimated to be worth Rs 90,000 crore and is growing at 5–9% annually. Global per capita consumption of paints is around 15 litres per year, while in India it is 4.5 litres, suggesting potential for domestic growth, according to Srinivas Reddy.

Techno Paints manufactures decorative, industrial and specialty paints, and has a presence in special texture finishes and construction chemicals. The company offers over 3,000 shades of decorative paints and operates a research and development centre in Hyderabad, alongside a manufacturing plant at Pashamylaram near Hyderabad.

Currently, the company operates in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Odisha and Chandigarh. It plans to expand into Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh by the end of this year and intends to enter the Middle East market in 2026-27.