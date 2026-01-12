New Delhi: Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI has placed restrictions on the image generation features of its Grok chatbot on social media platform X, following widespread criticism over the creation and publication of sexualised images generated using AI, according to Reuters.
Until recently, users were able to ask Grok directly on X to edit photographs of people, including removing clothing or placing individuals in sexualised poses, often without their consent. In many cases, the chatbot automatically published these images in replies on the platform.
Grok informed X users on Friday that image generation and editing tools were now available only to paying subscribers. The change appeared to prevent the bot from generating and automatically posting such images in response to user posts or comments on X.
However, users were still able to create sexualised images through the Grok tab, where people interact directly with the chatbot, and then post the images themselves. The standalone Grok app, which operates separately from X, was also continuing to allow image generation without a paid subscription.
Musk said last week that anyone using Grok to create illegal content would face the same consequences as those uploading such material directly to the platform.
As per the news reports, the European Commission said the restrictions did not resolve its concerns. “Limiting the image generation and editing to paying subscribers, this doesn't change our fundamental issue, paid subscription or non-paid subscription, we don't want to see such images,” a Commission spokesperson said.
Other governments and regulators have also criticised the platform, with some opening inquiries into explicit content generated by Grok on X. German media minister Wolfram Weimer described the spread of semi-nude images as the “industrialisation of sexual harassment”.