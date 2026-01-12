New Delhi: Ed-a-Mamma, the children’s lifestyle brand founded by actor Alia Bhatt, has expanded into the baby and kids’ personal care segment with the launch of a new range titled Your Baby Safe, supported by a campaign film focused on everyday parenting choices around safety and care.

The campaign was unveiled at a launch event held at Jio World Drive, Mumbai. Built around the insight that parents are constantly thinking about their child’s safety, the film captures quiet, familiar moments such as checking the temperature of a bottle or following bedtime routines. Through these scenes, the narrative reflects how parental concern often plays out in small, thoughtful decisions made through the day.

The launch event included the unveiling of a life-sized product installation and pop-up, followed by the screening of the campaign film. A panel discussion moderated by Alia Bhatt featured paediatrician Dr Vinit Samdani, dermatologist Dr Sangeeta Shah, and parent influencers Durjoy Datta and Avantika Mohan. The discussion covered topics such as baby safety, trust in formulations, understanding product labels, and conscious parenting, which form the context for the brand’s entry into the category.

The Your Baby Safe range includes baby-care and laundry essentials such as head-to-toe baby wash, baby lotion, massage oil, talc-free powder, anti-rash balm, wet wipes and laundry care products. According to the brand, the products are dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic and paediatrician-recommended, and are made using natural, plant-derived actives. The range is described as vegan, cruelty-free and free from parabens, sulphates, talc, mineral oils and harsh chemicals.

Speaking about the launch and the campaign film, Alia Bhatt, Founder, Ed-a-Mamma, said, “The idea really comes from a very simple truth, when you’re a parent, everything becomes emotional, and you do tend to overthink. Every small decision, every little doubt is about keeping your child safe. This film reflects that quiet inner conversation parents are always having, along with those everyday moments that may seem ordinary but actually mean so much. Everything from the visuals to the background track echoes the love and care behind the choices we make for our children.”

The company said the personal care line follows its plastic-positive approach. For every bottle, pump or box sold, 0.5 kg of plastic is kept out of nature and landfills through supported waste recovery initiatives in India. These programmes also focus on providing safe and dignified livelihoods for waste workers.

Bhatt added, “The baby care range is a natural extension of what we’ve always believed in as a brand. We have worked closely with experts to create products that are safe, gentle, transparent and designed for daily use, because care shouldn’t feel complicated. This range is our way of supporting parents with choices they can trust, right from the beginning.”

The Your Baby Safe range is available through the brand’s website and at Ed-a-Mamma flagship stores in Mumbai, Pune, Noida, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Watch the campaign films: