New Delhi: James Varghese has announced the launch of OTS Communications (I), a full-service media agency providing integrated solutions across Out-of-Home (OOH), BTL activations, retail signages, and ATL media.

Varghese brings over 33 years of experience in the media and advertising industry. He was associated with OAP Mediatech for 19 years, where he played a key role in strategic media initiatives and developing long-standing client relationships across multiple categories.

Commenting on the launch, Varghese, Founder & CEO of OTS Communications, said, “Over the years, I have had the opportunity to lead campaigns across platforms and categories. These experiences reinforced my belief that effective media outcomes come from strategic clarity, execution rigour, and ownership. OTS Communications is an extension of that belief, hands-on, focused, and deeply involved in delivering tangible value for clients.”

Abhijit Sengupta, CEO & Director of OAP Mediatech, added, “James Varghese has been an integral part of OAP’s journey for nearly two decades, and his leadership, integrity, and people-first approach have left a lasting imprint on the organisation. As he embarks on the next chapter of his professional journey, I wish him success in building something of his own and pursuing his entrepreneurial vision. I am confident that the values he has always stood for, honesty, humility, and commitment, will continue to guide him forward.”

Varghese’s transition marks the conclusion of a significant professional chapter, built on decades of industry experience, relationships, and trust. His time at OAP provided a strong foundation for this new entrepreneurial venture.

OTS Communications is established on the principle that effective media delivery requires a balance of sharp strategy, disciplined execution, and accountability. The agency is structured to work closely with clients at every stage of the campaign lifecycle, providing integrated, performance-driven media solutions with senior-level involvement across all mandates.