New Delhi: Avenue Supermarts, which operates the DMart retail chain, has approved the appointment of Anshul Asawa as Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel with effect from February 1, 2026.

The appointment follows the conclusion of the current term of Ignatius Navil Noronha as Managing Director and CEO on January 31, 2026.

The company’s board also cleared his appointment as Managing Director for a term of three years starting April 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval, according to a regulatory filing made to the stock exchanges on January 10, 2026.

Asawa is currently the CEO Designate at Avenue Supermarts. He joined the company on March 17, 2025 after a 30-year career at Unilever, where he held senior leadership roles across India, Asia and Europe. His previous roles included serving as Country Head of Unilever in Thailand and General Manager for the Home Care business in Greater Asia.

During his tenure in India, Asawa held leadership positions spanning sales, marketing and distribution. He was also involved in digitisation initiatives and product innovation in home care categories, as well as sales and distribution transformations across urban and rural markets.

Asawa is an alumnus of IIT Roorkee and IIM Lucknow. The company stated that he is not debarred from holding the office of director by any order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other authority.