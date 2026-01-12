New Delhi: CNBC-TV18 has announced the launch of a new invitation-only market conclave titled CNBC-TV18 Market Forum: The Alpha Generators for 2026. The inaugural edition of the on-ground forum is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on January 13, 2026.

According to the network, the forum will bring together senior voices from market investing, banking and macroeconomics to discuss trends, risks and opportunities expected to shape India’s investment landscape over the coming year.

The discussions are expected to focus on longer-term market frameworks rather than short-term forecasts, against the backdrop of changing global capital flows, policy developments and domestic growth conditions.

The programme will open with a keynote conversation featuring Manish Chokhani, Director at Enam Holdings, and Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services . This will be followed by a conversation between Agrawal and Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AU Small Finance Bank, examining the bank’s growth trajectory and outlook.

A chief investment officer panel will then assess the market outlook for 2026, including how investors are approaching alpha generation following a challenging 15–18 months, particularly in the broader markets. The panel is set to include Sandeep Tandon, Founder and CIO of Quant Mutual Fund; Taher Badshah, CIO at Invesco Mutual Fund; and Neelesh Surana, CIO of Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

The forum will also host a macroeconomic discussion covering key economic trends and Budget-related expectations. Participants include Neelkanth Mishra, Chief Economist at Axis Bank and Head of Global Research at Axis Capital; Sajjid Chinoy, Head of Asia Economic Research at JPMorgan; and Saion Mukherjee, Managing Director and Head of India Equity Research at Nomura India.

Commenting on the launch, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor at CNBC-TV18, said, “CNBC-TV18 Market Forum is about identifying where alpha is truly being created, before it becomes obvious. In an environment marked by volatility, capital churn, and shifting global equations, meaningful wealth creation demands clarity of thought, strong frameworks, and conviction-led decision-making. This Forum brings together market leaders who don’t just interpret trends but actively influence how India allocates capital for the future.”

Smriti Mehra, CEO, English & Business News at Network18, said, “CNBC-TV18 Market Forum is designed as a high-impact platform that brings together the most credible voices shaping India’s investment ecosystem. As markets evolve and investor needs become more sophisticated, our focus is on creating properties that offer depth, trust, and relevance, connecting audiences with insights that matter and conversations that drive long-term value.”

The event is partnered by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, with Reliance Industries participating as an associate partner.