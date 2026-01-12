CVL Srinivas to retire as WPP India Country Manager on March 31, 2026

New Delhi: CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, WPP India, will retire from the group on March 31, 2026, according to an internal communication sent to employees.

WPP is expected to announce Srinivas’ successor in the next few weeks.

Popularly known as Srini, he took over as WPP India Country Manager in 2017, succeeding Ranjan Kapur. Before that, he led GroupM’s businesses (now WPP Media) across India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh from early 2013.

Srinivas was part of the start-up team at HTA between 1994 and 1998 that later came together to form Fulcrum, the dedicated media planning and buying unit for Hindustan Unilever. Over the next five years, he worked closely with the Unilever team across Foods and Personal Care.

After GroupM’s formation in India, he helped set up Maxus (now Wavemaker) and served as its first Managing Director. He later moved to an Asia-Pacific role as the agency brand’s first regional CEO.

Over his career, Srinivas has also worked with Madison, Starcom and BCCL in India.

He is a mechanical engineer from BITS Pilani and holds a postgraduate degree in business management from XLRI Jamshedpur.

Srinivas has spent 36 years in advertising and media, and has been associated with multiple industry bodies, including serving on the boards of BARC, ABC, MRUC and IAA, besides being Chairman at RSCI and a founding member and Co-chairman of MMA India.