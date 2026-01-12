New Delhi: Myntra has introduced a zero-commission model for new Indian direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands joining its marketplace, as the fashion e-commerce platform seeks to draw early-stage sellers looking to scale their online presence.

The initiative is part of Myntra Rising Stars, a programme focused on homegrown fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands that currently sell primarily through their own websites or social media platforms. According to Myntra, the model is designed to help such brands reduce customer acquisition costs by tapping into the platform’s user base, logistics network and demand-generation tools during their initial growth phase.

Under the programme, participating brands gain access to more than 75 million monthly active users across India, along with faster delivery timelines through Myntra’s logistics and fulfilment network, which covers 98 per cent of serviceable pin codes. The platform also supports product discovery and demand through mechanisms such as coupons and bank-led offers.

“With arguably the highest number of D2C brands, Myntra is dedicated to supporting this burgeoning industry,” said Maneesh Kumar Dubey, vice-president, category management, Myntra.

“The Myntra Rising Stars programme, which focuses on building a strong, scalable foundation for these brands, is introducing models such as zero-commission structures to enable a seamless launch on our platform, provide brands with robust technology to create high-visibility touchpoints, and allow them to scale their operations with data-driven insights.”

The Myntra Rising Stars programme currently hosts more than 2,000 brands across fashion, beauty and lifestyle categories. Myntra said the zero-commission model follows a pilot run during the 2025 festive season in the women’s ethnic wear category, during which more than 200 new brands joined the platform and scaled within four months.