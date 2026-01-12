New Delhi: Swatee Dobriyal has taken on a new role at VFS Global, where she has joined as Senior General Manager, according to a LinkedIn post.

Dobriyal said the year had “begun on an exciting note” as she stepped into the role, adding that she was “excited to be part of a dynamic, evolving ecosystem in a role that calls for perspective and adaptability, with the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the business’s growth.”

She brings close to two decades of experience in corporate communications, reputation management and stakeholder engagement across aviation, manufacturing and consulting sectors. Prior to joining VFS Global, Dobriyal served as Communications Lead for India and South Asia at Air India, a role she held between January 2024 and December 2025.

Before Air India, she spent over five years at LIXIL, including as Leader, Communications and Corporate Responsibility for Asia, where she worked across markets such as India, China, South-East Asia and the Philippines, focusing on regional brand strategy, ESG-led communication and internal engagement. She has also held senior roles at Edelman, Avian Media, Integral PR and Genesis Burson-Marsteller.