New Delhi: Jewellery retailer Jos Alukkas has released a new brand campaign titled My Best Friend’s Wedding, featuring actors Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh and Suhasini Maniratnam. The campaign reflects how weddings are being experienced today, shaped by clearer personal choices and a more collective way of marking the occasion.

The brand, which has been associated with weddings for over six decades, positions the film within the continuity of changing wedding traditions. While the form and context of celebrations have evolved across regions and generations, the significance of coming together to mark a commitment remains central. The film draws from this perspective, presenting a narrative that is measured and assured.

Set around a wedding as it unfolds, the film brings together different generational viewpoints. Dulquer Salmaan represents a contemporary presence, Keerthy Suresh reflects familiar elements of present-day wedding narratives, while Suhasini Maniratnam adds depth shaped by lived experience. Jewellery appears as part of the occasion itself, present without emphasis, and integrated into the flow of the celebration.

Speaking about the film, Varghese Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas, said, “Weddings have always marked moments when people choose companionship and commitment. Over the years, we have seen how those choices are made with greater clarity and confidence. This campaign reflects a belief that celebration follows intention, and jewellery remains part of that moment, quietly and meaningfully.”

Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas, said, “Design today is shaped by how people want to live with their jewellery, not only how it appears on a given day. This story reflects that shift, where jewellery belongs to the occasion without drawing attention to itself.”

John Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas, said, “Weddings are occasions where people come together to celebrate a commitment. This film reflects that collective spirit, where the moment feels complete because it is shared and supported by everyone present.”

Anjo Jose Kandathil, Creative Director and Co-Founder, Toki Creative Collective (Kochi), said the narrative was guided by a clear intent. “As a creative collective, we are storytellers, and we wanted to tell an interesting story. One that would stay with people and start a conversation. Thanks to our client, we were fortunate to collaborate with some incredible talent from the industry, on and off camera, who were truly aligned with our thinking from the very beginning.

Moreover, Jos Alukkas has a legacy of crafting meaningful stories like this one. The brand's history of creating timeless narratives that connect emotionally with people gave us the space to tell this particular story.”

Watch the campaign film: