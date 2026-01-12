New Delhi: Nishant Gupta has assumed the role of Vice President, Chief Strategy, Transformation and Deployment at PepsiCo India & South Asia. He joins the company from Tata Consultancy Services, where he led strategy and transformation projects for consumer and retail clients across India, the Middle East, and Africa.

Commenting on his new role in a LinkedIn post, Gupta said, “I am incredibly energized by the vision set forth by Dr. Athina Kanioura and Jagrut Kotecha and express my sincere gratitude for their trust and the opportunity to help lead this next phase of our evolution. My focus will be on steering transformations that enable a sustainable, profitable growth while building a more resilient future for PepsiCo and the many communities we serve across this vibrant region. I look forward to the journey ahead with this world-class team.”

Gupta brings more than 25 years of experience spanning leadership positions across consulting and corporate sectors. Prior to PepsiCo, he worked with Tata Consultancy Services as Partner for CPG and Retail, focusing on GTM strategy, digital transformation, AI, supply chain optimisation, quick commerce strategy, CX roadmaps, and M&A due diligence.

Earlier, he held leadership roles at KPMG India, Accenture, Genpact, and Nestlé India, contributing to areas such as consumer business strategy, supply chain transformation, operational excellence, and revenue growth initiatives. He also co-founded Farmery.in, a direct-to-consumer fresh dairy business, establishing a full-stack cold supply chain and technology-enabled distribution model.