New Delhi: Zee TV has introduced Lakshmi Niwas, a family drama centred on the lives of a middle-class joint family, highlighting the challenges of realising long-held dreams such as owning a home and arranging daughters’ marriages with dignity.

The show traces the sacrifices parents make and the tensions between tradition and evolving aspirations within Indian households. Lakshmi Niwas premieres on January 12, 2026, every day at 8 pm, exclusively on Zee TV.

The story follows Lakshmi and Srinivas, a couple who have spent 35 years in rented accommodation prioritising family over personal desires. Following Srinivas’s retirement, they attempt to fulfil their postponed dreams of building a home and securing their daughters’ futures. Their journey exposes difficult choices, conflicting expectations, and tests of love, sacrifice, and togetherness.

The show features an ensemble cast including Gashmeer Mahajani, Akshita Mudgal, Mansi Srivastava, and Sulakshana Khatri, among others, bringing depth to the family narrative.

Rashmi Sharma, producer of the show from Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, said, “At its core, Lakshmi Niwas is about dreams that are postponed but never forgotten. It reflects the reality of middle-class families who sacrifice endlessly yet continue to hope. We wanted to tell a story that feels real, emotional, and honest, and Zee TV was the perfect partner to bring this vision alive.”

Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, added, “With Lakshmi Niwas, we are reinforcing Zee TV’s long-standing commitment to telling stories that are deeply rooted in Indian family values and everyday realities. The show beautifully celebrates relationships, emotional bonds, and the spirit of togetherness, while also addressing the evolving dynamics and aspirations within modern households. It reflects the delicate balance between tradition and change that many families navigate today. We are confident that Lakshmi Niwas will connect deeply with our viewers, resonate across generations, and become a warm, familiar presence in their daily lives.”