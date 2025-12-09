Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 9, 2025

- Dec 09, 2025 16:13 IST
Bisleri signs three-year hydration partnership with Emirates Cricket Board
The partnership covers the UAE men’s, women’s and U19 national teams, with Bisleri branding present across bilateral series, ACC events and ICC tournaments. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 16:03 IST
Spotify launches Wrapped for Advertisers in India to provide campaign insights for 2025
The tool gives brands a consolidated view of campaign performance, streaming trends, and audience engagement across music and podcast content in 2025. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 15:47 IST
P N Gadgil and Sons’ Gargi continues partnership with Mithila Palkar as brand ambassador for 2026
Gargi and Palkar continue their collaboration for a second year, reflecting shared values, aesthetics, audience connection, and consistent brand representation. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 15:16 IST
Ideabaaz secures Rs 8.5 crore investment in mid-season episode
Partnered with IDFC First Bank, Ideabaaz continues to support startups by offering funding, mentorship, and national visibility, highlighting the link between media and entrepreneurship. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 14:47 IST
TIME names YouTube chief Neal Mohan as 2025 CEO of the Year
TIME’s 2025 CEO of the Year profile examines Mohan’s role in steering YouTube through major shifts in online media, highlighting his leadership style and broader cultural impact. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 12:56 IST
Meta EU proposal to limit personal data for ads approved, avoids daily fines
Meta’s updated ad system will give users the option to share less data while EU regulators continue to monitor compliance under the DMA. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 12:52 IST
India TV crosses 50 million subscribers on YouTube
India TV’s YouTube strategy is built around a mix of long-form original videos, exclusive interviews, news explainers, shorts and podcasts, aimed at capturing different viewing behaviours across devices and time slots. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 12:49 IST
Govt AI panel backs blanket copyright license and royalties for GenAI training
DPIIT panel rejects tech push for broad TDM (Text and data mining) exception, says it would undermine copyright and leave especially smaller creators with little control or compensation. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 12:46 IST
X suspends European Commission ad account following €120 million DSA fine
X says European Commission used dormant ad account to post misleading link, prompting platform to terminate its advertising access. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 12:02 IST
Nielsen audience segments now live on Amazon DSP and Amazon Marketing Cloud
Integration lets marketers use Nielsen Marketing Cloud data to plan, target and measure campaigns across Amazon’s ad surfaces. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 12:00 IST
Shemaroo to appeal order on Rs 70.26-crore GST ITC demand
Company terms Rs 70.26-crore GST input tax credit demand and related penalties on key executives “not maintainable in law”, says it will file a further appeal. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 11:44 IST
NDTV to announce Indian of the Year 2025 winners on December 19
An eminent jury reviewed a diverse set of nominees across 14 categories, recognising individuals whose ideas, achievements and influence shape India’s progress. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 11:42 IST
Google clarifies it has ‘no plans’ to introduce ads to Gemini in 2026
The clarification follows claims that Google had briefed clients about ads arriving in the Gemini app, with the company stating it has “no plans” to alter the current experience. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 11:39 IST
Chupps and Into Creative ‘design for endings’ in new biodegradable Chupster campaign
Four-film series uses life’s final rituals to frame 100% biodegradable footwear as a return to the earth. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 11:37 IST
Nitin Karkare takes over as Ulka Chairman after Omnicom–IPG merger
Karkare’s elevation follows Ulka’s shift into the BBDO Group after the Omnicom–IPG merger, placing an experienced industry hand in charge during a significant organisational transition. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 11:34 IST
When reliability breaks down: What the IndiGo crisis teaches India about preparedness, safety and public trust
Vikram Kharvi, CEO of Bloomingdale PR, writes on how IndiGo’s winter collapse revealed hard truths about India’s crisis readiness, safety culture and the fragile nature of public trust. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 11:30 IST
AI can do the heavy lifting, but humans must still tell the big stories: Gunjan Khetan
From AI-led bidding and gaming experiments to small-town premium packs and big-ticket properties, Perfetti Van Melle’s Director Marketing, Khetan, says 2025–27 will reset the marketing playbook. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 11:27 IST
Why Omnicom IPG post-merger ‘account review’ buzz may be hiding a different client story
Despite market chatter about conflicts and churn, insiders at the combined network say client confidence is up, media scale has doubled, and even rival-agency accounts are now knocking on the door. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 10:42 IST
BTL marketing faces a crucial reckoning as CFOs demand performance accountability
As brands double down on experiential, BTL’s metrics, credibility and attribution struggle to keep pace. Can AI, identity continuity and integrated systems rescue offline influence from opacity? Experts decode. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 09:57 IST
IBM initiates global review of $330 mn media account; WPP Media opts out of defence
Incumbent agency WPP Media, which has managed the account for several years, has chosen not to participate in the review process, effectively ending its tenure on this portion of IBM's business. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 09:54 IST
Meta signs multiple AI data deals with major news publishers
Meta has signed agreements with USA Today, People Inc, CNN, Fox News and others, enabling its AI chatbot to provide real-time news updates through linked publisher content. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 09:16 IST
Paramount Skydance in $108.4 bn hostile bid for Warner Bros Discovery, challenging Netflix
In a letter to WBD’s board, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison labelled his offer “superior” to Netflix’s, arguing that it provides around $18 billion more in immediate cash and avoids the complexity and execution risk of a spin-off plus partial sale. Read more...
- Dec 09, 2025 09:12 IST
AVIA elects JioStar’s K Aravamudhan and MPA’s Vivek Couto to board
The four re-elected directors are Emily Yri of PubMatic, Desmond Chan of TVB, Joe Welch of The Walt Disney Company and Shonali Bedi of Warner Bros. Discovery. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 9, 2025
