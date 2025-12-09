India-TV-crosses-50-million-subscribers-on-YouTube

New Delhi: India TV’s YouTube channel has crossed 50 million subscribers, a milestone the network is positioning as a key marker of its digital scale and reach among news audiences in India and abroad.
Launched on YouTube in 2006, the India TV channel carries breaking news, live streams, ground reports, primetime debates, explainers and real-time coverage of ongoing events.
The network said its subscriber growth and cumulative views over the years have helped it emerge as “one of the most subscribed news channels on YouTube globally”.
Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director and CEO, India TV, said the milestone reflects growing viewer engagement on digital. “We are deeply grateful to our viewers for their unwavering trust. Crossing 50 million subscribers on YouTube is not just a number; it reflects our commitment to honest journalism, engaging storytelling, and innovation in digital content. Our viewers’ support motivates us to keep raising the bar,” she said.
According to the company, India TV’s YouTube strategy is built around a mix of long-form original videos, exclusive interviews, news explainers, shorts and podcasts, aimed at capturing different viewing behaviours across devices and time slots.
The network said this multi-format approach has helped deepen audience loyalty and extend its reach beyond linear TV.
With the 50 million-subscriber mark, India TV said it has further strengthened its position among India’s top news brands on YouTube and set “a new benchmark for digital news reach and credibility” for the organisation, as it continues to invest in its digital-first content plans.